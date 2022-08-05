Kylie Jenner takes Stormi “spoiled” during designer shopping in London

Ads

Kylie Jenner posted multiple Instagram stories of her “spoiled” 4-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, enjoying a luxurious private shopping experience at Harrods in London on Thursday.

The designer’s department store created a mini boutique especially for Stormi, filling it with rows of Dior and Gucci bags, Nike sneakers, sparkling pink dresses, toys and games, and a full assortment of colorful clothes, among other surprises.

“See what Harrods did to get our Stormi to go shopping,” Jenner, 24, said in one of the videos. “Isn’t this the craziest?”

The makeup mogul added to his daughter, “You’re a spoiled, spoiled girl!”

Stormi, who tore off a pair of pink butterfly ballet flats at the beginning of the video, later informed her mother that she will “try them”.

The daughter of the “Kardashian” star received royal treatment at Harrods.

For the duo’s mother-daughter shopping outing, Jenner wore a surrealist Comme des Garçons look affixed with 3D gloves, while Stormi wore baggy blue jeans and a black leather tank top.

Both Stormi and her mom showed off their styles while shopping on Thursday.MEGA

Before the shopping experience of a lifetime, the “Kardashians” star and her daughter walked hand in hand to take a look at Harrods’ Kylie Cosmetics exhibit.

“Stopped by @harrods today with the goosey girl to see @kyliecosmetics and @kylieskin 💕 wow what a dream !!!!!!!! Thanks for having us. 🙏🏼 ”, the beauty billionaire wrote on Instagram on Thursday.

Jenner also took her daughter to see the Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin exhibit on Harrods Instagram

She and Stormi also stopped at the Harrods Tea Room, where they dined on delicious sandwiches, mini cakes and pastries.

“Spoiled” Stormi may have been lucky enough to add some items to her closet, since she officially stopped letting her mother choose her clothes.

Kylie Baby’s founder recently revealed Stormi chooses her outfits now.MEGA

“She doesn’t let me dress her anymore,” Jenner wrote on her Instagram Story this week, sharing a series of throwback photos of her little fashionista over the years.

The reality TV star recently shared a peek into her little one’s closet on TikTok. The extravagant wardrobe included a plethora of designer finds, including Gucci shoes, a furry visor from Fendi, and even a $ 2,650 Louis Vuitton volleyball.

