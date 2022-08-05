Kylie Jenner proves that the black minidress is the sexiest piece of 2022

In London, Kylie Jenner she was seen wearing an ultra sexy version of the iconic little black dress and we need to talk about it.

The little black dress has been an essential model in our wardrobe since Coco Chanel introduced it in the late 1920s. Since then, designers have had fun adapting this piece, like Guy Laroche who, in 1972, designed the famous black dress with a sensual halter neckline worn by Mireille Darc in the film The tall blond with one shoeof Yves Robert. Let us also mention Audrey Hepburn in Givenchy in Breakfast with diamondseither Catherine Deneuve in Yves Saint-Laurent in Belle de Jour. They are all true icons.

Kylie Jenner embraces her sensuality in a little black dress

This year, the little black dress it has been revised, corrected, reinterpreted and transformed, as designers continue to bet on making it sexy. Inspired by the catwalk trend, the founder of Kylie Cosmetics was seen on the streets of London, along with her partner, Travis Scott, And your daughter Stormyin a strapless black velvet dress that hugged her curves perfectly. the clan star kardashian, 24, turned up the heat by opting for a sweetheart neckline. She accompanied her outfit with two sandals, yes, two, first with slingbacks and then with platform sandals. the look, which looked like something out of the 80’s, was combined with current trends, and it works! As you have done before, with a leather dress and trapeze-heeled sandals, so it’s safe to say that Kylie is well aware of the benefits of having one or more little black dresses in her closet.

Kylie Jenner and Stormi.MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

This is how she combined her black minidress Kylie Jenner

As we said before, Jenner suit to 2022 east 80s mini dress combining it with two key trends of this season. The first, those platform wrap sandals, also in black, which added to both the elegant and sensual idea of ​​the look, as well as the slingbacks that she also wore with the same look. And as a second distinctive touch of this look, we must point out her makeup. How not to do it, if we are talking about Kylie Jenner, the queen of makeup. Its eye shadow stands out, with a feline effect (another classic) and the green and gray tones with a metallic finish, a totally current and seductive combination.

Article originally published in Vogue France, vogue.fr. Adapted by Amira Saim.