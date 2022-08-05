Kylie Jenner hands back to makeup artist Kevin James Bennett after he claims he’s a “Gaslighting” fan: “Shame on you”

Ads

Don’t hold back. Kylie Jenner defended her as she dismissed a beauty influencer who accused her of “gaslighting” fans and questioned her Kylie Cosmetics safety practices.

Kevin James Bennett, a make-up artist and cosmetics developer, took to Instagram on Wednesday, August 3, to call up the Kardashians star’s latest social media post – in which Jenner, 24, worked with cosmetic products “in the lab” in Italy. , as earlier that day she captioned a series of photos of herself via Instagram.

Bennett, however, voiced a number of complaints about the businesswoman’s social media upload.

“I know the Kardashian / Jenner stans will come for my throat because I’m calling their cosmetics queen… but WTF @kyliejenner,” the long message began.

“I am a cosmetics developer and I work with cosmetic manufacturers (and their labs) as part of my work. I have very short hair and I have NEVER been allowed to enter the workshop or production without a hair net, shoe covers, mask… and disposable GLOVES, ”he continued, apparently calling the Kardashian’s Keeping Up student. appropriate clothing.

Kylie Jenner. Courtesy of Kylie Jenner / Instagram

The beauty guru further stated that Jenner “is making her followers believe that she is creating cosmetics”, adding: “And I would like to know which ignorant producer (in Italy) allowed her to stage this photo-op in their laboratory. and on the production plan – without following adequate sanitation protocols. I need the name because I want to make sure my clients NEVER work with them.

Bennett concluded his post with the hashtag “#ShameOnYou” and tagged Jenner’s handle on Instagram several times.

Kylie Skin’s founder did not take her words sitting back, retorting in the comments section (which she has since disabled). “Kevin: This photo wasn’t taken in a manufacturing facility,” the former E! the personality applauded in response. “I would never ignore health protocols and neither would any other celebrity or beauty brand owner. it’s totally unacceptable, I agree.

He continued: “This is a little personal space that creates my fun samples and takes photos for content that doesn’t even come close to mass production. no one puts customers at risk! shame on Kevin for spreading false information !!!! “

Bennett quickly responded to Jenner’s message, doubling down on her initial post by throwing her a series of questions about her time at the facility. She also stated that she “lies[d]” to him.

“Were you there Kevin?” the California native replied, before making a joke about one of his many greyhounds. “Ugh now I have to change my dog’s name.”

Bennett’s comments are a long way from the first time Jenner was called into question for her beauty brand. In February, Trixie Mattel said the reality star copied her heart-shaped Trixie Cosmetics box for a Valentine’s Day drop. A month earlier, fans accused Jenner of “recycling” her products multiple times. She did not comment on either of the two allegations at the time.

Over the years, Kylie Cosmetics has also been accused of allowing terrible working conditions, sending offensive promotional material, and more. In response to allegations that the makeup mogul’s lip kit factory was like working a “blacksmith,” Mary Beth Siddons, CEO of Spatz Laboratories where the lip kits were made – told BuzzFeed in 2016 that her allegations “are completely false and fabricated”.

