Kim Kardashian is a bat-girl. But to have a flat stomach she had a treatment …

Big black sunglasses, very low-cut top and black leather pants, very high shoes of the same color. In its latest public release, Kim Kardashian gets out of the car like a bat-girl. She and she knows it: in fact, she publishes the photo and posts the image of a bat in the comments. What is he working to do to join the cast of the next, and yet another, film about the darkest superhero in the world? Who knows, when she is involved, everything is possible.

Kim Kardashian poses with her daughters for Kanye West

The influencer, fresh from the controversy for wearing and perhaps ruining an original Marilyn Monroe dress at the last Met Gala, has just proved her unpredictability by posing as a model for the Yeezy brand by Kanye West along with their daughters Northnine years old, e Chicago, four. But weren’t Kim Kardashian and her ex-husband enemies now?

A complicated separation …

The couple broke up about a year ago. And it wasn’t a smooth separation, far from it. They even recently had quarreled in public. But, apparently, now Kim Kardashian, who has now come out into the open with her new love, the comedian Pete Davidson, he decided to bury the hatchet. So, here is mother and daughters dressed up with black leather dresses matched and in the face the maxi silver glasses of the Kanye West brand.

Kim and Kanye: evidence of friendship

“Kim and Kanye have been co-parents perfect lately “, explained a source to the American weekly” Us Weekly “,” they are very civil to each other, there are no problems, they treat each other with mutual respect “. The couple, who have been married for six years, have four children: in addition to North and Chicago, there are in fact Saint6 years old, e Psalm3. “If people knew what my relationship really was like, I think they would say: How did it last so long?”, Kim Kardashian revealed, “I am happy with myself as I know I have tried everything possible to do the situation will work ”.

Kim Kardashian lost 14 pounds

Since she broke up with Kanye West, Kim Kardashian seems to have been reborn. She lost about 14 kilos to get into Marilyn Monroe’s dress, she sports very long blonde hair and a pin-up physique with a very flat stomach which, however, is not at all the result of diet and sport. In fact, Kim Kardashian has just announced that she has undergone a aesthetic treatment a little painful.

Here’s how he “reduced” the belly …

It is a laser treatment carried out with a machine that is passed over the entire area to be treated and makes the skin toned. “This is a turning point. I did the Morpheus laser to ‘tighten’ my stomach. I think it’s my favorite laser: it is painful but it’s worth it, ”wrote Kim Kardashian on Instagram sharing pictures of the treatment and, of course, some photos with the belly in the foreground.

A painful laser treatment

Kim Kardashian is no stranger to beauty treatments. She has repeatedly confessed to having tried one of them and she has always claimed to want to share her every beauty secret with her fans. The Morpheus laser is none other than one modular radio frequency minimally invasive, even if a little painful. It is used to firm the skin of the face, neck, arms and all parts of the body that tend to give way with age. On Kim, it seems to have worked.

Cover photo: Credit Agenzia Fotogramma