Kim Kardashian and Wanda Nara use the same luxury bag

If they have something in common Wanda Nara Y kim kardashian, without a doubt it is her passion for fashion, trends and luxury items. The Argentine media and the star of the reality showalways active on the networks, do not hide their fanaticism for the color fuchsiaone of the tones of the moment, and they even have the same Balenciaga bag in that color. See how each one wears it.

The Balenciaga bag that Wanda Nara and Kim Kardashian have. (Photo: Instagram/@kimkardashian)

Wanda Nara wears her Balenciaga bag on the beach

Wanda Nara’s weakness for designer bags is no secret and is often shown with new models in her networks. Recently, from the beach, she photographed herself with the Balenciaga design that is all the rage: Rectangular format, with a small handle and the brand’s B on the flap, it is adorned with glitter.

Wanda Nara: beach look with Balenciaga bag. (Photo: Instagram/@wanda_nara)

The media chose her in fuchsia, one of the shades of the moment that has already become her favorite: she adds it to almost all her looks. The rest of the locker room? She reaffirmed her fanaticism for pink with a matching shirt, also of Balenciaga, which bears the firm’s name in black on the back. She completed the outfit with a black bikini tailless. As a final complement, she added black sunglasses, essential in any beach look.

Kim Kardashian: total fuchsia and Balenciaga bag

Kim Kardashian is one of the main international fashion references and the Balenciaga bag, which is all the rage, could not be missing from her collection. Also, the Spanish luxury firm is one of his favorites and the one in charge of dressing her for her most recent events.

Kim Kardashian: total fuchsia look and Balenciaga bag. (Photo: Instagram/@kimkardashian)

True to her maximalist style, she showed off this fashion item in an extreme fuchsia look: on a bed of pink silk sheets, she photographed herself with a set of fuchsia sports jacket, matching leggings and stilettos. The purse, on one side, was the accessory that crowned the high-impact bet.

Kim Kardashian was shown with the Balenciaga bag that is a trend. (Photo: Instagram/@kimkardashian)

As a final detail, he added a pair of black wraparound sunglasses with a gray frame.

Undoubtedly, everything worn by Wanda Nara and Kim Kardashian becomes an object of desire for fashionistas. who will be next it girl in adding the fuchsia Balenciaga bag to your look?

