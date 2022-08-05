Kendall Jenner announces the return of this 2018 trend

What if the cycling shorts dethrone Bermuda shorts and denim shorts? The supermodel and one of the pioneers of fashion trends around the world, Kendall Jenner seems to agree.

In her last appearance, in August, Kylie Jenner’s older sister was seen in a comfortable set of sportswear in Los Angeles, confirming the return of this style. For the occasion, she wore an immaculate sweater, his favorite sunglasses, an oversized black bag, and these stylish biker shorts. The last detail: New Balance sneakers with retro accents and colors.

Kendall Jenner.Getty Images

Sportswear, the fashion obsession of celebrities

The most influential personalities of the current era, such as Emily Ratajkowski, Hailey Bieber or Kaia Gerber, are also fans of wearing these models on a daily basis. With flashes of a wardrobe taken from the 90s, -Princess Diana adored this look- the athleisure style is more present than ever, and now that the permanence of high temperatures is approaching for a while, the cycling shorts they are heralded as the must-have pieces in your wardrobe.

The fashion platform, Stylight, confirms the significant interest in this sports garment recently recording a +115% increase in searches for the keywords ‘cycling shorts’. For this reason and many more, we think it is the perfect opportunity to be inspired by the look of Kendall Jenner and copy the trend.

The style key? Feel comfortable with the colors you want. While is true that bikers in black they can be the most classic model, the other versions become authentic thanks to their own color choice. And with summer days, you can tone down the heat with pastel-colored models to feel comfortable and cool.