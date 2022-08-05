Keanu Reeves, the chosen one to carry out the series of Scorsese and DiCaprio

Keanu Reeves will star in the miniseries The Devil in the White City (The Devil in the White City), the first television series in which he will have a leading role. Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese will produce. of this adaptation of best seller published in 2002 by American journalist Erik Larson and that collects the crimes of the considered first serial killer in the history of the United States.

The adaptation of the novel, which has been developed as a film since DiCaprio acquired its rights in 2010 – Paramount was the studio behind the project with Scorsese directing and DiCaprio himself starring – will finally be a series of such only two chapters that will feature Sam Shaw (Castle Rock) as a screenwriter, showrunner and executive producer and with Todd Field (secret games, In the room) as director, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Devil in the White City (The Devil in the White City) will follow in the footsteps of Doctor Henry Howard Holmes, a man whose real name was Herman Webster Mudgett and who, at the end of the 19th century, confessed to twenty murders, although there are investigations that attribute up to 300 crimes to him in the horrible fortress-like hotel medieval castle he built to carry out his murders, the infamous Holmes Castle.

Curiously, Keanu Reeves will not play Doctor Holmes, but the protagonist of the sagas Matrix and John Wick will play Daniel Hudson Burnham, the chief architect the killer ordered to build his terrible lair.

«Both were intelligent and stubborn, and the desire to succeed pushed them further and further: the architect Daniel Hudson Burnham was commissioned to design and build the pavilions for the World’s Fair in Chicago, which would open its doors in May 1893; Henry H. Holmes was a doctor and decided to apply his knowledge during the exhibition event in the cruelest way. While Burnham raised the walls of some spectacular palaces, Holmes ordered the construction, in the basements of his house, of torture rooms in which countless women would find death », reads the official synopsis of the book.

The series will premiere in the United States on the Hulu platform, owned by Disney, so everything indicates that in Spain it will be seen on Disney + within its Star brand and in Latin America through the Star + service.