Keanu Reeves, Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese team up to create a television series. And it’s not a joke.

It is a gathering of giants. Keanu Reeves will star in the series Devil in the White City, produced by Leonardo DiCaprio and the great Martin Scorsese. Believe it because it’s true.

Adapted from the non-fiction book by Erik Larson evil The devil of the white city, published in Spain by the Ariel publishing house, the Hulu series will revolve around the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair. The Hollywood Reporter, Reeves will play Daniel Burnham, the architect who designed the fair and was involved in city planning for Chicago, Manila and Washington DC. The book also explores how Burnham’s life intersects with serial killer HH Holmes, who allegedly lured his victims to the “Murder House” during the Chicago fair. After all, people like two things: architecture and murder.

The eight-episode series is expected to premiere in 2024. But the wait will be more than worth it. The production of The devil of the white city has been in limbo for more than a decade, ever since DiCaprio will buy the rights to the book in 2010. Scorsese was planning to direct a movie with his star Wall’s Wolf Street as the lead, but it never materialized. Since then, ownership has changed hands. Scorsese and DiCaprio are still involved, only as executive producers, while Todd Field, director of Tarwill take care of the address (We are left to dream that DiCaprio and Reeves appear together on screen).

Keanu Reeves has reportedly been in talks to star in the film since January, and frankly, it’s a huge relief that he is. The actor has already been in a few TV series, but not something as big as this, and it will be exciting to see what the perennial favorite brings to this perhaps lesser period piece. Much ado About Nothing and more the dracula of Bram Stoker” We suppose that something melancholy like Constantine, but without the demons.

This article was originally published on British GQ.