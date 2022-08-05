Keanu Reeves: Keanu Reeves will star in the new production “The Devil in the White City” | Film and Television
Keanu Reeves continues to show why he is the favorite actor of many, and now he has been confirmed to star “Devil in the White City”executive produced by Leonardo Dicaprio Y Martin Scorseseas well as the star of “John Wick”.
Based on the bestseller by Erik Larson “Devil in the White City”Reeves will play the Dr H Burnhama young but visionary architect who runs to leave his mark on history with the 1893 Chicago World’s Fairand the Dr. H. H. Holmes, America’s first modern serial killer and the man behind the notorious “Murder Castle” built in the shadow of the Fair.
The series, written by the producer of “Castle Rock” Sam Shaw has been in development for more than a decade after DiCaprio took over the project in 2010.
The new series will be a reunion for DiCaprio and Scorsese, as the duo worked together on “Gangs of New York” in 2002, “Shutter Island” in 2010 and “The Wolf of Wall Street”all directed by Scorsese and starring DiCaprio.
The eight-episode series is scheduled for release in 2024, with production not expected to begin until next year, and will be Reeves’ first major role on American television.
Reeves has dominated the big screen since landing his first major role in the 1986 film “Youngblood.” In addition to Reeves’ four-decade acting career, the “Matrix” star also has production experience. He is currently an executive producer on “John Wick: Chapter 4.”