Keanu Reeves: Keanu Reeves will star in the new production “The Devil in the White City” | Film and Television

Keanu Reeves continues to show why he is the favorite actor of many, and now he has been confirmed to star “Devil in the White City”executive produced by Leonardo Dicaprio Y Martin Scorseseas well as the star of “John Wick”.

Based on the bestseller by Erik Larson “Devil in the White City”Reeves will play the Dr H Burnhama young but visionary architect who runs to leave his mark on history with the 1893 Chicago World’s Fairand the Dr. H. H. Holmes, America’s first modern serial killer and the man behind the notorious “Murder Castle” built in the shadow of the Fair.

The series, written by the producer of “Castle Rock” Sam Shaw has been in development for more than a decade after DiCaprio took over the project in 2010.