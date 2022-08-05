Katy Perry apologizes to Kim Kardashian after snubbed her partner — Rock&Pop

There is no doubt that TikTok is one of the most popular social networks of the moment, and to your platform not only the youngest have joined, but also celebrities take advantage of showing their day to day and using the fun tools that the platform has. Nevertheless, Katy Perry, never imagined that he would get into a controversy after use a filter that may have upset Kim Kardashian.

What was the video that Katy Perry published and that could have offended Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson?

Katy Perry posted a video on her TikTok account in which she thought may have offended Kim Kardashian.

It all started when the singer started playing eThe virtual game MASH. Which is a recurring filter in the social network.

However, during the game, Katy Perry was randomly assigned a type of house, a type of car, the number of children what will you have and your lover.

Regarding this last assignmentthe platform assigned Pete Davidson (Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend), moment when katy perry she made a face suggesting she wasn’t happy with the choice.

Despite this, the artist published the same record. Though in the same video descriptionwrote the following.

“No offense, Kim Kardashian (And Orlando? [Bloom]?). The latter in reference to her husband, apparently fearing that I might alsoto have bothered by this game.

So far, the reality TV star You have not responded to this video. However, and coincidentally, Pete Davidson is shooting the movie Wizards with the husband of Katy Perry, in Australia.

Recently, it was reported on social networks that Katy Perry could possibly come as a headliner to the festival Lollapalooza Chile 2023. Information that you can know by clicking on this link.

@Katy Perry No offense @Kim Kardashian (and Orlando? 🤷🏻‍♀️) ♬ House With A View – Cyn





