Kardashian critics think Kylie Jenner’s lips look like “HOT DOGS” after spotting “creepy” details in new video

KARDASHIAN critics claim Kylie Jenner’s lips look like “hot dogs” in a new TikTok video.

The 24-year-old hit the popular platform to show off her new plumping lip gloss.

In the short clip, the Hulu star gets mesmerized with the help of stylists as her brand’s gloss is applied to her lips.

Later, Kylie poses in an elegant fitted black dress with a plunging neckline and smiles at the camera.

However, some viewers were more focused on the star’s lips as they rushed to an online thread to react.

One said, “Her lips look like hot dogs,” while another agreed and added, “… the hot dog look makes me shiver.”

“It’s so weird that her upper lip is bigger than her lower one …” one commentator interjected and a fourth said, “Those lips look absolutely ridiculous.”

One critic even pointed out the detail: “Are her lips bigger?” while another suggested that Kylie is “uncomfortable” in her skin.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum has talked about changes to his lips in the past.

“I was 15 and unsure about my lips,” she once said of her decision to get lip fillers.

He continued: “I had really small lips, and it was, like, one of my first kisses, and a guy was like, ‘I didn’t think you’d be a good kisser because you have such small lips.’

“I took it very hard. Just when a guy you like says that… I don’t know; he really hit me. I didn’t feel desirable or nice. “

The well-known TV added: “I would like over my lips with lip liner to create the illusion of bigger lips, and then, in the end, I thought, this lip liner is not doing it, and I’m done. to make me lips. he stays with you – he just walked in there. “

Although the star got a backlash for her labia majora, she once made it clear that it looks good on her.

“My photos, I often put them on display. I think big lips are great, ”she told E! New in 2015.

GREAT LABORATORY DRAMA

It’s not just her lips that cause controversy, Kylie recently ruffled her feathers when she was accused of breaking “health protocols” after sharing sexy photos in a cosmetics lab.

In the shots, the TV personality – who let her long hair down while in the lab – wore a white coat over baggy jeans and sneakers as she opened a test tube full of product and a shelf full of jars of glittery makeup.

However, cosmetics developer Kevin James Bennett was not happy with the photos and said, “I am a cosmetics developer and I work with cosmetic manufacturers (and their labs) as part of my work.

“I have very short hair and I have NEVER been allowed to enter the laboratory or production area without a hair net, shoe covers, mask … and disposable GLOVES.”

“Kylie is tricking her followers into thinking she is making cosmetics …” he added.

‘SHAME ON YOU!’

The mother of two was quick to respond and said, “Kevin, this photo was not taken at a manufacturing facility.

“I would never ignore health protocols or any other celebrity or beauty brand owner.”

He continued: “This is completely unacceptable, I agree. This is a little personal space that creates my fun samples and takes photos for content that doesn’t even come close to mass production.

“Nobody puts customers at risk! Shame on Kevin for spreading false information! “

