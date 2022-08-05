Just like the mother: this is what Suri, the daughter of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise, looks like today

17 years ago, the actor Tom Cruise and the actress Katie Holmes They met and love quickly blossomed between them. Cruise He was looking for a co-star for his film Mission: Impossible 3 and the crush was instant despite the age difference with Holmes (17 years apart).

A few months after meeting Cruise He proposed to the actress at the Eiffel Tower, the most romantic spot in Paris. At that time, Katie Holmes He was 26 years old and accepted without hesitation. “Today is a magnificent day for me. I am engaged to a magnificent woman,” the actor from the Mission Impossible saga assured at the time.

A few months before getting married, on April 18, 2006 to be more exact, the couple’s first and only daughter was born, Suri Cruise. She was the actor’s third child because she has two adopted children with his ex-wife Nicole Kidman.

Suri Cruise is currently 16 years old and is becoming more and more like her mother, Katie Holmes.

The wedding between Cruise Y Holmes It was held in November of that year at the Odescalchi castle, in Bracciano, 35 kilometers from Rome. The love did not last long, since 6 years later Katie asked for her divorce due to irreconcilable differences, although the reason for the separation would be Tom’s obsession with Scientology, the strange religion that he professes.

The striking resemblance between Suri and Katie has caught the attention of the whole world.

Nowadays, Suri She is already a 16-year-old teenager, she studies in high school and showed that she inherited her parents’ passion for the artistic world, since her mother revealed that she had already debuted as a singer. The young woman contributed her voice in the song “Blue Moon”, which plays in the credits of the new Holmes movie, “Alone Together”, in which she Katie stars and directs.

Suri Cruise debuted as a singer in the new film that her mother stars and directs.

“I always want the highest level of talent in my projects, so I asked her. She is very, very talented. She said that she was going to do it and recorded it. I just let her do her thing, because that’s how she directs in general. My philosophy is ‘this is what I think we all want, do what you want,'” he said. Holmes about his creative process, to which he added his talented daughter.

The truth is that the striking resemblance between Suri and her mother has caught everyone’s attention as the teenager looks more and more like the “Dawson’s Creek” actress.

