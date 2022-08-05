Johnny Depp and how he explained to Christina Ricci what a homosexual is at the age of 9

Lto history of Christina Ricci about how he came to understand what it means to be gay is clearly Hollywood. The incident occurred while the young actor and Winona Ryder were filming Mermaids, and Ryder called her ex-boyfriend Johnny Depp to explain what happened.

In SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live, Ricci related the amusing anecdote and said that Depp “is actually the person who explained to me what homosexuality was when I was 9 years old.”

“Something was going on on set and someone wasn’t being nice to someone else. And they said, ‘oh, well, he might be homophobic.’ And then I said, ‘well, I don’t get what that is,'” she recalled. Ricci.

“I was in the trailer Winona and she said, ‘I don’t know how…’, so she put me on the phone with Johnny. and johnny He explained it to me,” he continued.

One of the most famous couples in popular culture, Depp and Ryderthey broke up in 1993. The actresses acted in 1990’s Sirens just as they had started dating.

Johnny Depp’s explanation to Christina Ricci

Ricci I affirm that Depp gave him an explanation “in the simplest terms” of what it meant to be gay. “He was like, ‘That’s when a man wants to have sex with a man. And when a woman wants to have sex with a woman,’ and I was like, ‘Oh, okay.'”

“I bet that Johnny Depp I explained it well,” he added. Cohen. “Simply in fact,” he stated. Ricci.

“I love that Winona Ryder I had to put you on the phone with Johnny Depp to tell you the story that I couldn’t spit it out somehow, or, I mean, you’ve got Cher in the next trailer,” he said. Cohen. “I know we should have run over there,” he said. Ricci laughing.