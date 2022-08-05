John Cena loved his Fortnite skin and wants to appear more in the Battle Royale

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

collaborations for Fortnite They don’t stop and the community greatly celebrated the arrival of John Cena at Battle Royale. The WWE star joined the pitched battles with a cool outfit and accessories that players loved.

The also actor was overwhelmed by the response of his fans, so he gave them a short message of thanks with which he moved them even more. If you are one of them, you will be happy to know that Cena wants to have more presence in the Battle Royale and is already working towards it.

John Cena reacted to the success of his skin and raised the hype of fans of Fortnite

As expected, the popularity of the fighter made hundreds of players acquire his skin and show it off in Battle Royale games. This did not go unnoticed by Cena, who was excited by the good acceptance that his content had.

For this reason, he confirmed that he is already looking for new opportunities to be part of Fortnite in the future. For now he has not revealed if he already has any kind of plan with Epic Games, but this opens the door to later having more cosmetic content or even becoming a character from the universe of Fortnite.

It would not be the first time that a star has been part of the game’s narrative, as previously we could see Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson as The Foundation, a character who had a very important role in past seasons.

“I am overwhelmed with the response from the community Fortnite and very grateful to now have a skin in the game. I’m already looking for more ways to participate! Thank you!” Cena wrote on her social media. The community reacted enthusiastically, as many players are happy with the idea.

Some of their fans asked Epic Games to add content from peacemaker, series in which Cena is the protagonist. Several players even asked to see the WWE star in other titles like Multi Versus.

Overwhelmed with the response from the @FortniteGame community and so grateful to now have “skin” in the game. Already looking for more ways to be involved! Thank you! 🥃 — John Cena (@JohnCena) July 31, 2022

U deserve all the love! You and your skin in game are amazing 😌💖💖 https://t.co/aJeFrALHVB — Art raffle on pinned tweet 💖💖 (@PandaPotato__) August 1, 2022

Fortnite is available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PC and mobile. Find more information related to Battle Royale on this page.

