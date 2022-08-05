Jennifer Lopez shines in a bridal-style swimsuit, sets a trend and raises the temperature

Jennifer Lopez, actress, singer-songwriter and dancer, has recently received media attention due to her marriage to Ben Affleck. The producer, designer and businesswoman got her first leading role in the movie “Selena”, with which she earned more than a million dollars and was also nominated for a Golden Globe as “Best Actress”. With the movie “Out of Sight”, she managed to collect two million dollars and also made one of the best performances of her career. In 1999, she debuted as a singer with her single “If You Had My Love” which was number one on the “Billboard Hot 100” and her album “On the 6”, enjoying great success in the international market. She knows how to captivate her public and she has become a horizon of fashion and style, as she has shown by modeling in Swimwear.

Ben Affleck’s wife has captivated all her fans by posing with a Swimwear white bridal style one piece while on vacation in Italy this week. Jennifer Lopez posed for a sizzling photo shoot Monday in Capri, Italy, sporting not one, but two stunning swimwear looks after her European honeymoon with her new husband.

While it’s unclear exactly which medium the session was for, Jennifer Lopez he looked amazing in his Swimwear of a white piece, according to the nuptial moment. The artist posed on a striped towel as if she were getting a tan.

The scenery for the photos of the wife of Ben Affleck she saw herself composed of fruit plates ready and a refreshing drink on hand for the photo shoot; also sporting lots of gold bracelets on her left wrist and oversized sunglasses. In another of the images, Jennifer Lopez posed in a blue recliner in a bright yellow high-cut “Norma Kamali” swimsuit and wore a colorful headscarf and gold earrings.

Jennifer Lopez got married with Ben Affleck in July, in a private ceremony to later travel to Paris for their honeymoon. After her brief stop in Italy in which the diva from the Bronx took the opportunity to paralyze hearts wrapped in her Swimwearit was reported that the couple will host a grand ceremony in the United States.