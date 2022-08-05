Jennifer Lopez once revealed that she wrote one of her hit songs because she was depressed

Jennifer Lopez has written many successful songs in her long and storied career. But she once revealed that one of her hit songs about her was a response to the depression she experienced thanks to her stardom.

Jennifer Lopez once explained that it was easy to succumb to fame

Jennifer Lopez | Phillip Faraone / Getty Images

Lopez is well aware of the hardships that overwhelming fame and attention can bring. Many celebrities are able to manage their fame well enough to live a stable life. However, there are some who have a much more difficult time with their celebrity than others.

In a 2018 interview with People, the marry me the actor once discussed how easy it was to succumb to fame. famous.

▶”Src =” https://www.youtube.com/embed/UZP-bcnFL4o?feature=oembed ”frameborder =” 0 ″ allow = ”accelerometer; automatic playback; notes-writing; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture ”allowfullscreen>

“You just have to handle it with grace and humility and be grateful for every moment,” he said. “This is all I can tell you because it’s complicated. You see people succumb to it all the time. You say, ‘Why did this artist commit suicide or did this end up doing this, or did this self-destruct?’ It’s not easy. It is not for everyone to be looked at, scrutinized, judged and acclaimed. Even being greeted is scary. That’s so much stuff, and that’s a lot of energy to go through. “

Jennifer Lopez once wrote “Feeling So Good” because she was depressed

“Feeling So Good” was the fourth single from Lopez’s debut studio album The 6. The song aims to be an optimistic record, which will bring Lopez and her listeners back to much simpler times.

“You don’t give a damn in the world; it’s sunny out, you find a $ 20 bill on the ground, the train is on time, go out with your friends, you couldn’t wait to do it all week, get out of work early, that dress you wanted was in sale, all that stuff, ”Lopez said in a 1999 interview with the LA Times.

As positive as the record was, the Selena star shared that he wrote the track when it was at a short low point. She began to feel disillusioned with her fame. But she would soon recover when she was reminded that her stardom of hers was what she originally wanted.

“I wrote that song because at one point I was feeling depressed while I was making the album. I was regretting how crazy this life is, how unstable it is. Then one day I woke up and said, ‘What the hell are you talking about? This is what you’ve always wanted; you can do whatever you want, you’re the luckiest girl in the world, ‘”she said.

How Jennifer Lopez learned how to manage her fame

▶”Src =” https://www.youtube.com/embed/C4_yWjfeKPM?feature=oembed ”frameborder =” 0 ″ allow = ”accelerometer; automatic playback; notes-writing; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture ”allowfullscreen>

Lopez lived with his fame for decades. Through her experiences and her growth, she learned how to deal with her stardom and come to terms with what her fame meant to others.

“I just try to stay super aware that I have a responsibility,” Lopez said in another interview with the LA Times. “And it’s not that I don’t have bad days. I am a human being ”.

The Cheaters the actress also gave advice to her fellow actors explaining how good she became at being a celebrity.

“I feel there is a responsibility when you are a public person. You can’t get around it. I know we all want to be like, ‘I just want to be myself’ and I just want to do this and I just want to do that. And I don’t care what people say or think. But we have to because we care what people say. And so it’s just about being the best of yourself. And I think that’s where I keep my mind, ”she added.

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez Reveals Her Night Skincare Routine You Should Have Been Doing All Time