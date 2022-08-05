Jennifer Lopez once revealed that she wrote one of her hit songs because she was depressed

Jennifer Lopez has written many successful songs in her long and storied career. But she once revealed that one of her hit songs about her was a response to the depression she experienced thanks to her stardom.

Jennifer Lopez once explained that it was easy to succumb to fame

Jennifer Lopez | Phillip Faraone / Getty Images

Lopez is well aware of the hardships that overwhelming fame and attention can bring. Many celebrities are able to manage their fame well enough to live a stable life. However, there are some who have a much more difficult time with their celebrity than others.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker