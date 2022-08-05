Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: how much is the millionaire fortune of the newly married Hollywood couple

On July 17, the couple married in Las Vegas. Photo © 2022 Best Image/The Grosby Group

A couple of weeks ago, the American actress, singer-songwriter, dancer, producer and businesswoman of Puerto Rican origin, Jennifer Lopez married fellow American actor and producer Ben Affleck in Las Vegas.

The celebrity couple obtained a marriage license in the county of Clark, Nevada, on Saturday, July 16, Y They got married the next day on Sunday the 17th, around midnight. The wedding took place three months after the actor and singer became engaged for the second time.

“We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out that love is patient. Twenty years of patience”, she wrote in the latest edition of her site “On the JLo”. “Exactly what we wanted. Last night we flew to Las Vegas, queued for a license with four other couples, all making the same trip to the wedding capital of the world. Behind us, two men held hands and hugged each other. In front of us, a young couple who made the three-hour drive from Victorville on their daughter’s second birthday, we all wished for the same thing, for the world to recognize us as partners and to declare our love to the world through the old and new almost universal symbol of marriage”.

You have to remember that Affleck and JLo were previously engaged, in the early 2000sHowever, on that occasion they called off their engagement and went their separate ways. But in the middle of last year they decided to resume their romance and get engaged again.

Affleck was previously married to actress Jennifer Garner. Lopezmeanwhile, has three ex-husbands: singer and actor Marc Anthony, actor Cris Judd and actor Ojani Noa. She has twin children from her relationship with Anthony, while he had three children with his ex-wife.

According to Lopez’s site, they barely made it to the little white wedding chapel at midnight, but the venue “graciously” stayed open late to allow them to take photos in a pink Cadillac convertible that Elvis allegedly once used. Presley.

Lopez also thanked the chapel for letting her change in the break room while Affleck dressed in the bathroom. “With the best witnesses you can imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and give each other the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives,” Lopez continued.

“It was the best possible wedding we could have imagined. One we’ve dreamed of for a long time, and one we’ve made a reality (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible, and each other) for a very, very long time.”

After their marriage, Lopez and Affleck became one of the most powerful couples in the entire world of entertainment. And it is that Jennifer Lopez has a fortune estimated at $400 million. This wealth comes mainly from her work as an actress, dancer and singer.

According to the American magazine specializing in financial issues, Forbesonly in 2019, López obtained USD 55 million thanks to his world concert tour. According to estimates by the specialized media, the artist’s wealth will increase to USD 40 million per year.

For its part, Ben Affleck has also managed to accumulate a large amount of money as payment for their performances in Hollywood. And the fact is that the actor has a fortune estimated at USD 150 million. At least 250 less than his new wife.

Putting both fortunes together, they have approximately USD 550 million to enjoy as a couple. Newlyweds officially enter the list of the richest couples in the industry.

