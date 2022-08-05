Jennifer Aniston’s facialist reveals her beauty secrets: what order to apply the products and use of collagen powder | Fashion | Magazine

Jennifer Aniston is known for her long career in acting, from the television series Friends to movies like “A Fake Wife,” in which she starred with Adam Sandler. However, it is not only her successful career as an actress that makes the public follow her, but because she is an example of beauty.

The actress is compared to good wines, because apparently the years do not take their toll and she always looks dazzling on every red carpet.

Aniston’s secret is simply a good exercise and skin care routine. Now, Jennifer’s professional facialist, Shani Darden, has revealed on her Instagram account some of the actress’s best-kept secrets for looking radiant at her age.

Jennifer mixes the powdered cognagen with her coffee.

Jennifer Aniston’s beauty secrets

First, cleanse and remove make-up from the face.

Next, use a facial toner, after that use retinol and then use an eye contour cream for this delicate area.

Finally, apply moisturizer. It doesn’t matter if your skin is oily, you should always apply moisturizer on your face.

The specialist adds that you can add a serum to this routine, but it is important to take into account that this is not an active ingredient, which will go after the retinol.

Another of Jennifer Aniston’s beauty secrets is that she is committed to the use of powdered collagen, specifically that of Vital Proteins. Where the actress belongs to the board of directors and she is also a brand ambassador.

As published by Women Shealthmag, Aniston usually mixes the product with her coffee or fruit smoothies that she drinks in the mornings, after her daily training, in addition to doing a 16:8 intermittent fasting plan, to stay radiant, strong and improve the appearance of your hair and nails.

