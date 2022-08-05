Jennette McCurdy reveals a breaking point with Ariana Grande

An incident involving Tom Hanks “broke” Jennette McCurdy while working with Ariana Grande.

In an excerpt from her new memoir, McCurdy claims Nickelodeon treated her differently from Grande while filming “Sam & Cat,” part of their hit shows “iCarly” and “Victorious.”

While the 29-year-old “Sweetener” singer has reportedly been allowed to focus on projects outside of the children’s show, McCurdy, 30, says no.

McCurdy wrote in “I’m so glad my mom passed away.” for each The New York Times.

“That was the moment I broke down.”

McCurdy details her tumultuous time at Nickelodeon in her new memoir, “I’m Glad My Mom Died.” Getty Images for Nickelodeon

“iCarly” ended its original run in 2012, and “Sam & Cat” ran for just one season from 2013 to 2014.

McCurdy wrote that after leaving Nickelodeon, he turned down a $300,000 offer from the network that would require him not to speak publicly about his experience there.

A Nickelodeon representative declined to comment to The Times.

McCurdy eventually landed a lead role in the short-lived Netflix series “Between” of They Choose to Quit Hollywood Altogether.

“My experience as an actress is that I’m very ashamed of the roles I’ve played in the past,” she said on the “Empty Inside” podcast in early 2021. I feel like I couldn’t fulfill the roles I played and felt like they were the cheesiest. and shameful.

“I did the shows that I was on from 13 to 21, and at 15 I was really embarrassed,” McCurdy recalls. “My 15-year-old friends don’t say, ‘Oh great, you’re on this Nickelodeon show. “It was embarrassing. And I imagine a completely different experience in acting if you’re proud of your roles and feel good about them.”