Jennette McCurdy denounces Nickelodeon privileges for Ariana Grande

Jennette McCurdy is an actress who marked the lives of many children and adolescents during the 2000s, thanks to her performance as the iconic Sam Pucket in the Nickelodeon series, iCarly. For a few years, Jennette has withdrawn from the cameras, and will reveal her experiences as a child star in a new book titled I’m Glad My Mom Died.

In an excerpt from the book shared by the New York Times, McCurdy talks about how her co-star in the spin-off of iCarly and Victorios, Sam and Cat, the now pop star, Ariana Grande, enjoyed privileges, receiving better treatment and professional oportunities.

“What finally undid me was when Ariana came in whistling with excitement because she had spent the night before playing charades at Tom Hanks’s house.”said Jennette, 30 years old.

Jennette claimed that Nickelodeon limited her to working with other entertainment companies when she starred alongside 29-year-old Ariana in the series Sam & Cat.

The Nickelodeon series premiered in 2013, the year Jennette’s mother died, and just months after iCarly came to an end. While the series was on the air, Ariana Grande released her debut album Yours Truly.

Although the series was one of the most popular on the channel, and there had been talk of a second season, Sam & Cat finally came to an end on July 17, 2014.

Jennette’s bad experiences made her officially retire from acting in 2021. After the end of Sam & Cat, she became the lead in the Netflix series Between.

iCarly’s return to the Paramount+ streaming platform was highlighted by the lack of Jennette in the cast.

Despite her negative experience with the channel, Jennette has spoken about the possibility of returning to acting at some point.

“Now I have people around me who are so supportive and love me,” she said.