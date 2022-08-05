Jamie Foxx and his secret to convince Cameron Diaz to leave retirement

vSeveral reports show that Jamie Foxx has all the credit for finishing with the withdrawal of Cameron Diaz. In an interview with the ET tabloid, Foxx mentioned Dave Franco and Karla Souza who is working on a new horror comedy.

Jamie Foxx confessed that he was the mastermind who joined Cameron Diaz in the new production Netflix call ‘Back-in-Action‘.

Jamie Foxx’s confession about Cameron Diaz’s retirement

In 2018, Cameron Diaz announced his retirement from the world of acting. Daz He mentioned that part of his retirement came after the actress no longer felt it was her career.

“When you do something at a really high level over a long period of time, there are parts of your life that end up being given to other people,” he told her. Cameron Diaz to Kevin Heart.

Nevertheless, Jamie Foxx respected the career Cameron and he wanted her back in his new project.

“Cameron is such an incredible force and has done so much in this business,” he said. Foxx to ET.

“Sometimes we miss special moments in our business, and I think this is a special moment,” he continued.

“So we’re really glad it’s happening and we’re looking forward to it.”

Appearance in Foxx and Diaz film

Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz they worked together in 2014 when they both appeared in Annie.

How did Jamie Foxx end up with Cameron Diaz’s retirement?:

according to Jamie Foxxwhile talking to the actress, asked her if she wanted to “have some fun.”

“I think that’s what led her to it,” he recalled. Foxx.

However, getting Cameron Diaz back on track is no easy feat. That’s why, Jamie Foxx convinced Tom Brady for me to call Daz and help her with her comeback plan.

“We had to be very innovative in the way that we, you know, brought her back,” Foxx said during the interview.

What’s new in Back in Action?

Back-in-Action is the new film project led by Netflix. It is an action-comedy film project directed by Seth Gordon and co-written with Brendan O’Brien. Jamie Foxx he serves as the show’s executive producer.