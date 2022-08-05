It’s time to say “Hasta la vista baby”, to Nissan’s flagship sedan

As confirmed by the Nissan spokesman, the Nissan Maxima joins the growing list of sedans that were discontinued.

The Maxima has served as Nissan’s flagship vehicle, positioned as larger, sportier and more luxurious than the somewhat more conventional Altima midsize sedan.

Launched in the early 1980s as a Datsun Maxima, Nissan has carried the midsize sedan through eight generations, with the latest redesign debuting for the 2016 model year.

That redesign, powered by a 300-horsepower 3.5-liter V-6, breathed new life into the flagship, but its CVT and front-wheel-drive layout kept it closer to the Altima than the Infiniti Q70.

The identity crisis grew as the Altima grew to similar proportions as the Maxima and the market turned to SUVs.

In 2021, sales of the Maxima in the US fell to their lowest level in the car’s 40-year history, at just 16,386 units.

That was about a quarter of the sales Maxima had been averaging this century. Nissan, meanwhile, sold more than 103,000 Altimas in 2021. Buyers didn’t have enough of an appetite for both sedans, and Nissan updated the Altima for the 2023 model year.

The Maxima will join so many other recently discontinued sedans, including other retired flagships like the Kia K900 and Toyota Avalon, as well as the Kia Cadenza, Mazda 6 and Volkswagen Passat, which were all discontinued this year.

Nissan left open the possibility that the Maxima could return as part of the brand’s switch to electric vehicles.

Including the Nissan Leaf hatchback and the Nissan Ariya crossover SUV, Nissan plans 15 electric vehicles by 2030 across its main brand Nissan and its premium brand Infiniti.

Nisan has set a goal of 40% of sales coming from electric vehicles by 2030. The Maxima could be part of it. We will see