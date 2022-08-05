“It’s not going to change my life”: Carlos Sainz explained why he disobeyed Ferrari’s order

There is no doubt that Ferrari was one of the teams most affected by the result of the French Grand Prix a few weeks ago. Although the most disastrous of the day was experienced with Charles Leclerc and his abandonment on the twentieth lap, Carlos Sainz He also starred in some moments that noted disagreement with the Prancing Horse team.

One of them was experienced on lap 42, when the Spanish rider overtook Checo Pérez to climb to third place and dream of getting the podium. Right at that moment, the team contacted him to come to the pits to change the tires, but Carlos Sainz refused to obey the orderwhich had arrived at an inopportune moment and about which he was consulted at the end of the race.

Sainz is fifth in the championship after the end of the thirteenth date

The Madrilenian he finished fifth on round 12 of the championship with the fastest lap on his side, but found it impossible to evade the question of what had happened on that lap. As if he were a journalist, Nyck de Vries, who had been present with the Mercedes off the track, asked him about the ignored order and the answer was quite forceful.

Entering the pits at that time was going to mean a loss of 32 seconds, so “Carletes” already knew that he was going to finish off the podium, but he wanted to be at least in the top three for a while. Hence, he has passed the Mexican and has refused to enter the pits, since doing so sooner or later was not going to change the result of being left without the podium.

“That was because I was in the middle of the move and it was like, ‘I’m going to finish this move.’ I knew that with the stop I was going to lose 32 seconds, so a lap sooner or later is not going to change my life.

Trouble continued in Hungary

As if that were not enough, what happened at the Circuit Paul Ricard, Carlos Sainz He didn’t do great at the Hungaroring either, although better than Charles Leclerc. Going through the pits was another headache for the Spaniard, who lost more than four seconds at the stop due to the inefficiency of his mechanics, who were not up to the task and made him lose valuable time that he was unable to recover.

Russell has 158 points, two more than the Spaniard

To this we must add the lack of rhythm that the F1-75 showed with the tire changes, something even more noticeable in the case of the Monegasque. To make matters worse, the final result, with the Mercedes again on the podium, caused the Madrid-born to lose fourth place in the championship, which was now in the hands of George Russell.