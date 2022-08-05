International Beer Day: This is what you should know about one of the most consumed beverages in the world | News from Mexico

MEXICO CITY.- This friday august 5 is celebrated on International Beer Dayone of the most popular drinks in the world and that it is made in different ways, since its production varies depending on its raw materials.

This drink is so important that it was decided that the first friday of august be the International Beer Day.

What are the objectives of the International Beer Day celebration?

Meet with friends to enjoy a glass of beer.

Celebrate those people who They make and serve the beer.

Unite the world under the guise of celebrate beers from all nations for a day.

How did beer originate?

The origin of beer comes from thousands of years ago, since it is estimated that the first to produce this drink were the Sumerianswho used it as offering to their gods and perform rituals in their sanctuaries.

But it was little by little that this drink spread throughout the world adapting to the characteristics of each placemaking it diverse and malleable, although no less special for that, since each place provided it with very specific characteristics, making the beer be one of the most consumed beverages in the world.

It is worth mentioning that the beer occurs after the processing of various grainsincluding one of the most popular, the barley.

What are the most consumed beers in the world?

What people like most about beer is its quality, smell Y tastehighlighting mainly those that come from Germany, Belgium and Poland.

Some of the items to judge a beer are:

Body

Color

Taste

Foam

Temperature

Curiosities of beer that maybe you did not know

It was invented by women who were in charge of the responsibilities associated with food, and after countless attempts to generate beverages through the processing of grains, they obtained this wonderful combination for many.

translated as "brewer" was used in the middle of the V century to refer to the woman who brewed beer at home for the exclusive consumption of her family.

In its origins, the way of making beer was very similar to the bread making, since practically the same ingredients were used: the grain, the yeast and the Water. However, the proportion of the latter was the one that determined if the result was bread or beer; for some time beer was referred to as "liquid bread" and health benefits were attributed to it. Today these benefits have been scientifically studied and proven, so we can confidently say that the beer, consumed in moderation, it can bring great health benefits.

famous beer lovers

Some of the Famous who love this drink are:

Edgar Allan Poe

Thomas Jefferson

Martin Luther King

Benjamin Franklin

Ernest Hemingway

Homer Simpson

Vin Diesel

