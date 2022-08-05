Incredible: this is how young Sylvester Stallone looks after turning 76

Michael Sylvester Gardenzio Stalloneknown simply as Sylvester Stallone, is an American actor, screenwriter, producer and film director of Italian origin. throughout his career Stallone He has been part of great Hollywood movies and given life to characters that have become history in the film industry. Without a doubt, she is one of the main figures in action films.

Yesterday July 6 Sylvester Stallone He turned 76 years old and showed that the years do not pass for him since he has a rejuvenated figure. his popular daughter Sistine Stallone He dedicated some stories to him on his official Twitter account. Instagram that showed how good it looks today. In the video you can see the protagonist of the film “Rocky” dance and enjoy a great family moment.

