Incredible: this is how young Sylvester Stallone looks after turning 76

Michael Sylvester Gardenzio Stalloneknown simply as Sylvester Stallone, is an American actor, screenwriter, producer and film director of Italian origin. throughout his career Stallone He has been part of great Hollywood movies and given life to characters that have become history in the film industry. Without a doubt, she is one of the main figures in action films.

Yesterday July 6 Sylvester Stallone He turned 76 years old and showed that the years do not pass for him since he has a rejuvenated figure. his popular daughter Sistine Stallone He dedicated some stories to him on his official Twitter account. Instagram that showed how good it looks today. In the video you can see the protagonist of the film “Rocky” dance and enjoy a great family moment.

Sylvester Stallone married for the third time on May 17, 1997. It was with the American businesswoman and model Jennifer Flavin. Without a doubt, she has become the great love of her life since they are currently together and share moments of how happy they are. They also have three daughters with her named sophia, Sistine Y Scarlet respectively.

The famous couple has been married for 25 years.

Precisely his wife, the former model Jennifer Flavindedicated some emotional words to him on his account Instagram. The post was made up of a couple of photos and a message that said: “Happy Birthday to the greatest love of my life! 34 years of laughter and love! Cheers many many more!!” (Happy birthday to the greatest love of my life! 34 years of laughter and love! Cheer up many many more!!).