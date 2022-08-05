In photos: Jennifer Lopez captured all eyes in Capri and Tom Cruise traveled to London for a friend

Holidays, work or routine . While some celebrities traveled to paradisiacal destinations to enjoy the summer in the Northern Hemisphere, others were captured by the paparazzi during filming days or doing activities of their daily lives. Artists like Jennifer Lopez Y Tom Holland They were posing for professional cameras fulfilling work commitments. While Jared Leto and the mexican Diego Bonet they took a break from their obligations and enjoyed getting out of the routine. For its part, Shakira was seen in Miami with their children and Tom Cruise visited London to support a friend. Also Mick jagger received a special visit in the last show that his band offered in Germany.

At 53 years old, JLo She is not afraid of the passage of time and continues to show off her sensual figure. A few days ago she was photographed by the paparazzi during a photo session in Capri. The multifaceted artist is going through a great work and personal moment. Happily married to Ben Affleck in a Las Vegas wedding on July 13, she then flew to Paris with her new husband to enjoy her honeymoon. Afterwards, both celebrated their romantic present accompanied by their respective children, with whom they walked through the city of lights. After these special days, they parted ways from her to resume her hectic work schedules: he ran to a film set and she stayed working in Europe, where she is doing some commercials.

JLo poses aboard a luxury boat for a photo shoot in Capri Backgrid UK/The Grosby Group

In the midst of accusations of tax fraud by the Spanish state and after his separation from soccer player Gerard Piqué, Shakira He traveled to Miami in the company of his children, Sasha and Milan. The Colombian singer was seen at the airport wearing a pale pink dress while smiling in front of the cameras. The artist could face more than eight years in prison if she is found guilty in a trial for alleged tax evasion. The Prosecutor’s Office accuses her of not having paid 14.8 million dollars in taxes between 2012 and 2014.

Shakira with Sasha and Milan, her children from her marriage to Gerard Piqué, walking hand in hand at the airport in Miami Splash News/The Grosby Group

the mexican actor Diego Bonet was seen taking a walk accompanied by his dog in West Hollywood, where the protagonist of Luis Miguel, the series he has just bought a mansion to which he will move with his girlfriend, the actress Renata Notni. Valued at 3.9 million dollars, the building occupies an area of ​​200 square meters and was built in 1927. It has three bedrooms – two en-suite with views of the garden – and four bathrooms distributed over two floors.

Diego Boneta went for a walk with his dog in West Hollywood

Backgrid/The Grosby Group

a smiley Tom Cruise took a break from his duties to attend the show Jerusalem at the Apollo Theater in London, a project in which his great friend Mark Rylance participates. When asked about his opinion of the play, the actor said, “Amazing.” Cruise has just been named the highest paid performer in Hollywood after it was revealed that he will receive more than 100 million dollars for his role in Top Gun: Maverick.

Tom Cruise, the highest paid actor in Hollywood, walked out of the theater and greeted a group of fans in London Backgrid UK/The Grosby Group

Tom Cruise traveled to London to support his friend Mark Rylance at the premiere of Jerusalem Backgrid UK/The Grosby Group

In New York, Tom Holland is in the middle of filming the new Apple TV series The Crowded Room. In this new fiction, the 26-year-old actor puts himself in the shoes of Danny Sullivan and is accompanied by Sasha Lane. This production is an anthology that will explore inspiring stories of people who have battled mental illness and learned to successfully live with it.

Tom Holland sports a seventies style and long hair for the new series he is working on Instar Images/The Grosby Group

Tom Holland during the filming of the new Apple TV series The Crowded Room Mega/The Grosby Group

The Rolling Stones They closed their 2022 tour this Wednesday in Berlin, Germany, after two months of concerts in different European cities. The last tour is named sixties, to commemorate the band’s 60th anniversary. This is the second tour the group has done without Charlie Watts. However, the last show on the Old Continent had a very special guest: luke jaggerson of the iconic vocalist of “their satanic majesties”, was seen at the concert venue in the German capital.

In Berlin. Lucas Jagger was present at the closing of the Rolling Stones tour Backgrid UK/The Grosby Group

Stone Seal: Mick Jagger’s son chose a t-shirt with the band’s logo to attend his father’s show Backgrid UK/The Grosby Group

Meanwhile, the American actor Jared Leto was seen enjoying a summer afternoon in the company of the Victoria’s Secret model Kelsey Merritt on a yacht in Sardinia, Italy. The couple sailed to the nearby island of Tavolara, where they took a break with a group of friends.