how to follow the races on TV

If you clicked on this article you are looking for where to see Ligue 1 2022-2023 Tv streaming.



League 1, the championship where stars of the caliber of Lionel Messi and Gianluigi Donnarumma play, is about to kick off. Once again, Paris Saint Germain will defend the title, but it is not excluded that the tournament, also thanks to the winter break due to the World Cup in Qatar, may be more balanced than in previous seasons.

There Ligue 1 2022-2023 will stop from November 14 to December 18 2022, but exceptionally for this season it will return to the field during the Christmas holidays, the December 28, 2022. It starts on the weekend of 5, 6 and 7 August 2022 and will end on Saturday 3 June 2023. The reigning champions of the Paris Saint-Germain they will make their away debut against Clermont on the first day of Ligue 1 2022/2023, while Lille will face Auxerre at home.

Where to see Ligue 1 2022-2023 Tv streaming – How to follow the matches on TV

The French championship will be broadcast on Sky Sport and streaming on NOW until 2024. Every weekend, it will be possible to see the plays of the champions of Paris Saint-Germain and all the other Ligue 1 teams.

Those who prefer live streaming, suitable for those who have difficulty staying in front of the TV at home during matches, can rest assured. At each round it will be possible to follow a selection of the best games on Now. To take advantage of this possibility, simply activate the Sport Pass, with the guarantee of not undergoing any automatic renewal, nor of having to bear withdrawal costs in case of deactivation.