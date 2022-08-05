How much does Selena Gomez make?

Selena Gomez, Spanish singer and actress, is in Maiori, on the Amalfi Coast, where she has decided to spend part of this summer aboard a boat. Lots of relaxation for her and some interventions on social networks: on TikTok the singer recently posted a video in which she jokes about her lack of desire to socialize. Let’s find out together the successes of Selena Gomez and we try to understand how much he earns.

How much does Selena Gomez earn

Born in Texas in 1992, Gomez made her small-screen debut at the age of seven in the TV series Barney. In the following years he signed a contract with Disney and began with some appearances in the programs Zack and Cody at the Grand Hotel And Hannah Montanaup to get to play the role of Alex Russo in it Wizards of Waverly. It is with this latter part that Gomez conquers the public and thus begins to make a name for herself as an actress. Among the most important film productions of her we remember Spring Breakers – An amazing holiday, the big bet, you become selfless And A rainy day in New York.

Alongside her acting career, Selena Gomez also established herself as a Pop singer. She begins in 2008 with the group Selena Gomez & the Scene and subsequently continues as a soloist. Among her most recent projects, the album appears Rarereleased in 2020 and dragged by the singles Lose You to Love Me And Look at Her Now. This publication is followed by that of the EP Revelation, in Spanish and English.

Selena Gomez also depopulated as an influencer: his profile Instagram it has about two hundred twenty million followers and, for this reason, the influencer is much desired by high fashion, lifestyle and beauty brands. Looking a bit at the figures, the same for each sponsored content comes to earn on average between three hundred and sixty and six hundred and fifteen thousand dollars.

According to what the BBC said in 2017, Selena Gomez reached the first place in earnings from Instagram, surpassing some of the most important international stars, including Kim Kardashian, Cristiano Ronaldo and Beyoncé. A fundamental contribution to the increase in revenues is given by its collaboration with the Puma brand. The shoes signed by the singer are literally snapped up and sold out; even the social posts in which the Bad Liar star wears Puma are taken by storm. In fact, according to the statements made by W Magazineone of the latest publications by Selena Gomez in collaboration with Puma has earned over 7 million likes.

To be a “simple” post on Instagram it is a really noteworthy success. Speaking of which, Alison BringéCMO of Launchmetrics, said: “Selena’s posts are worth about $ 3.4 million in” average impact, “and manage to surpass the regular Puma profile which is worth about $ 195,000. This value, apparently so high, does not correspond to actual sales, but has been processed through a calculation that allows us to understand the actual value that an advertisement has managed to bring “. The success achieved by Selena Gomez from the collaboration with Puma will certainly be an inspiration for further collaborations.