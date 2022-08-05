How much does Jim Belushi make? The heritage of Danko’s protagonist, now a marijuana grower

“I like to consider myself a star, a star that you can look at every time you raise your eyes to the sky”. Who does not remember Jim Belushi and his sense of humor. An actor of considerable depth and brother of another big movie star who would have gone even further than Jim: John, star of the Blues Brothers and died at the age of 33 from a heroin overdose. The protagonist of Danko, born in Humboldt Park, a neighborhood of Chicago, to Adam Anastos Belushi, an Albanian immigrant, and Agnes Demetri Samaras, an American girl also of Albanian origins, has always been very proud and faithful of his origins. In fact, in 2009 he officially received, after a request from him, Albanian citizenship.

The Net Worth of The Life Star According to Jim

Jim Belushi took his first steps in show business by participating with his brother John on the television program Saturday Night Live, where he meets his friend Dan Aykroyd. In 1978 he made his debut in the cinema, not as a protagonist, in the film Fury where the scene was stolen by Kirk Douglas. Since then he has started to make his way into this world. He will play a small part in An armchair for two (1983) by Landis, with Aykroyd and future star Eddie Murphy, who replaced John Belushi after he died of an overdose. For Jim from then on only starring roles as in the thriller Salvador (1986) by Oliver Stone, A 4-legged policeman (1989) and above all Danko alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger, where he plays a police lieutenant. In 1989 he co-starred with Whoopi Goldberg in the film Homer & Eddie. In 1990 she stars in Forget Palermo next to Vittorio Gassman, then Mr. Destiny (1990) and above all in A promise is a promise (1996). One success after another but they do not equal the numbers of Life according to Jim, the television series released in 2001 in which the actor stars in the role of Jim. In 2017 he participates in the third season of Twin Peaks and also in the film directed by Woody Allen, The wheel of wonders – Wonder Wheel, where he stars opposite Kate Winslet and Justin Timberlake. Today, however, he is mainly dedicated to cannabis production in a marijuana grow on his farm in Oregon. And now the answer to the question everyone has been asking: How much is Jim Belushi’s net worth? According to People With Money lists, the actor has earned around $ 75 million over the course of his career.

Read also Jim Belushi: love story over, divorce after 23 years of marriage