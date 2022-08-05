How is the RELATIONSHIP between Ben Affleck’s daughters and their STEPMOTHER Jennifer Lopez?

A couple of weeks ago, Jennifer Lopez paralyzed social networks by announcing his commitment to Ben Affleck, who got married a day after the announcement. However, many wondered what the relationship between the daughters of the interpreter of Batman with the actress Jennifer Garner and his stepmother JLo.

After Jennifer Lopez decided to make her marriage public Ben Affleck, the actors have been captured in different parts of Europe, where they are apparently celebrating their honeymoon, as well as JLo’s birthday that is approaching. However, what has surprised Internet users the most is that the newlywed couple are not traveling alone, but with their respective sons.

How is the relationship between the daughters of Ben Affleck with his stepmother Jennifer Lopez?

And, it is worth mentioning that the day of the wedding between Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleck Not all the children of both celebrities attended, among them the name of Violet stood out, one of the actor’s daughters, this because she supposedly did not agree with said marriage since she was very loyal to her mother Jennifer Garner.

However, this rumor dissipated after the eldest daughter of Ben Affleck Y Jennifer Garner accompanied his father’s new partner with Jennifer Lopez to a trip to Europe, where she was captured giving JLo a big hug with a smile from ear to ear, which would show that her relationship with the singers is very good.

It is worth mentioning that on this trip, not only does the daughter greater than Ben Aflleck, Violet but also accompanied by Jennifer’s twins, Emme and Max, 14, whom she shares with her ex Marc Anthony, and Ben’s other daughter, Seraphina, 13, whom, along with Violet, she shares with his ex Jennifer Garner.

Despite this situation, another thing that caught the attention of social network users is that it not only fills them with pride that Violet gets along very well with her stepmother Jennifer López, but also the resemblance she has to the actress Jennifer Garner who is her mother, since everyone points out that the more she grows, the more the features of the interpreter of “If I had 30” get.