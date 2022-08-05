Hit parade, Lazza firmly on top, then Beyoncé and Irama – Music

(ANSA) – ROME, AUGUST 05 – Lazza with his third studio album, Sirio, remains king of the charts of the first week of August. In second place Beyoncé debuts with her Renaissance, the seventh studio album that fans have been waiting for since 2016. The credits also include the names of Giorgio Moroder, Donna Summer and James Brown.



For the rest, the ranking is rather stable compared to last week: Irama slips to third place with Il Giorno in which I stopped thinking and to follow Blanco with Blu Celeste and Rkomi with Taxi Driver, the best-selling record of the first half of 2022 as well as everything. 2021. Fedez’s Inhumane remained in sixth place, while Harry Styles lost two places with Harry’s House, now seventh but still first among the vinyls.



Close the top ten Rocco Hunt who remains eighth with Revolution, Marracash, who drops two positions with Noi, them, the others and Capo Plaza, stable at tenth with Hustle Mixtape.



Among the singles balance at the top the catchphrase of Fedez with Tananai and Mara Sattei La dolce vita followed by Giovani Wannabe of the Nuclear Tactical Penguins and the other summer hit Tropicana by Boomdabash & Annalisa. (HANDLE).

