He is 14 years old, he likes to skate and he is very good at learning languages

Knox Leon Jolie Pitt

A low-key boy like his brothers, who loves sports and martial arts.

Knox Leon Jolie Pitt is already 14 years old, which he turned last month, and was named after his grandparents: Knox (by Brad Pitt’s grandfather), while Leon comes from his mother’s side (Angelina Jolie’s great-grandfather was called that).

Just like his brothers, Knox didn’t go to school away from home.but it was polite -like his brothers- by his mother and with the help of tutors.

Nevertheless, away from home he received basic math and science classes. His favorite thing to do is attend his extracurricular activities: it is said that it is a fan of skateboarding, he takes self-defense classes and is also very good at learning foreign languages.

Knox Leon Jolie Pitt at different times in his life, keeps a very low profile as well as his brothers and sisters. Photos: Pinterest

Knox Leon Jolie-Pitt had small forays into the film industry: he made cameos in movies and had a role in Kung Fu Panda 3, embodying the voice of the character KuKu.

The first photo of the twins of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt is valued at a millionaire sum

the twins of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie came into the world in 2008: Knox Leon and vivanne Marchelinne were born in France on July 14 and their photos sold for $14 million, setting the record for one of the most expensive celebrity photos in the world.

One of the first photos of the Jolie Pitt twins
Vivienne and Knox in one of their first photos. Photo: Pinterest

