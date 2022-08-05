He has let go of ‘million dollar’ offers from Arabia and China to play with Tigres

Andre-Pierre Gignacstriker for the UANL Tigres, announced that he has received million-dollar offers from China and Arabiabut has made the decision not to leave Mexico and continue with the felines.

The French striker confessed that there have been two very attractive offers that have reached the feline board, but the reality is that he is not interested in leaving the MX League right now.

Gignac explained in the program “From Cerro de la Silla” with Franco Escamilla that tigers It has had two offers from Asia that are attractive on the economic side, but not on the sporting side.

“I received an offer from China, 18 million for two years, three years in Arabia for 10 million euros a year, net, but I said no. At this moment, I was going to renew with Tigres, I want to play something cool, with incredible passion, competitive”, explained the Frenchman.

In addition, Gignac explained that something he loves about Mexico is the league and the passion that exists in Mexican soccer, something that he does not want to change for anything.

“Arabia is not Qatar, you live in a residence with Europeans or Americans, it is very difficult to leave, so I choose a lifestyle, a passion, a competitive league for me, where I love the Liguilla, I love this tournament with Playoffs”, sentenced the feline striker.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN – LIGA MX: ATLAS COME BACK AND GOT ​​QUERÉTARO IN JALISCO