He gave his Champion medal with Cruz Azul to a fan

Much has been said lately about Santiago Gimenez and his step Blue Cross to the Feyenoordhowever, in an off-court way, he has also given something to talk about after he demonstrated his quality as a person by giving a fan his medal as Champion of the Closure 2021 of the MX League.

Ruben Acevedo is the name of the follower cement plant who is recognized by players, managers and several people from La Noria since it is common to see him outside the facilities, so Giménez knew well who he unexpectedly gave the medal to.

Through an interview for W Radio, Don Reuben narrates how was the moment in which the striker looked for him to give him the present which was inside a small white box.

“About three weeks after (the title) I was here, as usual, and Santiago he called me to come closer; I thought he would give me something, but I didn’t think it was this surprise, he took out this little box and I imagined it was a watch or perfume, I thanked him and when I wanted to walk away, he asked me to open it in front of him,” the man explained.

Finally, the video shows that the white box has a dedication from the now player of the Feyenoord: “For Fan #1 with love from your friend, Santiago Giménez. The ninth is also yours”, it reads.