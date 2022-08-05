HBO Max celebrates the birthday of the boy who lived: Happy birthday Harry!

HBO Max does it by celebrating the birthday of the most famous child in the world. to celebrate it, hbo max invites you to immerse yourself in the world of Hogwarts hand in hand with the complete saga of JK Rowling.

HARRY POTTER AND THE PHILOSOPHER’S STONE was the first installment of the saga. This British-American film is based on the book by JK Rowling and directed by filmmaker Chris Columbus. It was released in 2001, marking what would be the beginning of a fascinating world.

The story follows Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe), a boy who, after resisting a deadly attack by the villain Lord Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes), in which his parents die and is left in the care of his uncles. Upon turning 11, Harry discovers that he is a wizard and is sent to Hogwarts. That’s where he meets his inseparable friends, Ron Weasley (Rupert Grint) and Hermione Granger (Emma Watson), with whom he goes through incredible obstacles that test both his strength and his abilities in magic.

This film was just the beginning of what would become one of the biggest franchises in world cinema. With a hefty box office take for its first film, it was followed by HARRY POTTER AND THE CHAMBER OF SECRETS; HARRY POTTER AND THE PRISONER OF AZKABAN; HARRY POTTER AND THE GOBLET OF FIRE; HARRY POTTER AND THE ORDER OF THE PHOENIX; HARRY POTTER AND THE HALF-BLOOD PRINCE; HARRY POTTER AND THE DEATHLY HALLOWS and, finally, and extending through 2011, HARRY POTTER AND THE DEATHLY HALLOWS PART 2.

Fun Facts:

☆Shared birthdays: JK Rowling chose to bring Harry to life on the same day as his birthday. The author was also born on July 31, but in 1965.



☆The wait that had to be: The idea to write this incredible story came up while Rowling was waiting for a delayed train in Manchester bound for London.

☆The requirement to act in movies: The producers and Rowling looked for only British actors to put in the skin of the characters, as a way of respecting every detail of the books.

☆Edinburgh, the inspiration of Hogwarts: When walking around Edinburgh, some corners may be familiar to us. Many places in the Scottish city served as inspiration for the British author’s books. You can even visit the cafes where history was written; such as The Elephant House, also called “Birthplace of Harry Potter”.

☆Dumbledore’s granddaughter: Richard Harris, the actor who played Dumbledore in the first two films, said that he accepted the role only because his granddaughter swore not to speak to him again if he did not.

☆fact and fiction: Alfonso Cuarón, the director of Harry Potter And The Prisoner Of Azkaban, he asked Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint to write essays about his characters from the first-person point of view. They all responded the same as their characters would: Daniel (Harry) wrote one page, Emma (Hermione) wrote ten pages, and Rupert (Ron) didn’t deliver anything saying: “I didn’t do mine, because I didn’t think Ron would.”

☆royal surprise: In Harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, Daniel (Harry), Emma (Hermione) and Rupert (Ron) met the set of the great hall at the same time as their characters. This was so not by chance, but so that their surprise would be genuine.

“Happiness can be found even in the darkest of times, as long as we are able to use the light well..” dumbledore

