Have fun in Toluca this weekend!

This Friday, August 5 at 5:00 p.m. at the Casa de las Diligencias University Cultural Center there will be a presentation by the Danz-Art group, with the traditional Otomi music group “Los Gavilanes” as guests. With this show, activities begin on the occasion of the International Day of Indigenous Peoples 2022. Admission will be free.

The University Theater Company presents this Friday and Saturday at seven o’clock at night at the Los Jaguares University Theater the staging “Her dress was not Tardán but Victoria’s Secret”, an adaptation of “Richard III” by William Shakespeare directed by Israel Rivers. General access has a cost of one hundred pesos. Similarly, within the framework of the Fourth Season of University Theater 2022, the CUTUAEM will have performances of the play “EL anniversary”, directed by Franz Wusterhaus, which is presented at the Esvón Gamaliel University Chamber Theater today and tomorrow at seven p.m. General admission is one hundred pesos.

Tomorrow, Saturday, August 6 at 12:30 p.m., the Cineteca Mexiquense will screen the film “Ready Player One: The Game Begins”, an American film of the year 2018 directed by Steven Spielberg. Meanwhile, on Sunday at the same time there will be a performance of the animated film “The Aristocats”, a 1970 film. Access to both performances is free.

At two in the afternoon, the theater group La Corte de los Milagros will have performances of the play “Little Adventures of the Great Don Quixote” at the Casa de las Diligencias University Cultural Center as part of the “Art and Living Culture” program, access will be free.

On Sunday, August 7, the Morelos Theater in Toluca will receive one of the most representative shows in Oaxaca, La Guelaguetza, a dance show made up of 35 dancers with music from the eight regions of Oaxaca. The Guelaguetza will be presented with a single function that will begin at four in the afternoon. Tickets are on sale at the Teatro Morelos box office and on the page www.ticketplanet.com.mx with costs from 200 pesos to 500 pesos.

The University Folkloric Ballet will be presented at the Casa de las Diligencias University Cultural Center. This presentation will be held as part of the Second Season of Dance 2022 entitled “Turns on the Path”, it will also be on the occasion of the International Day of Indigenous Peoples that will be commemorated on August 9.

The exhibition “Ecos de la extinction” continues at the Toluca Cultural Center, which is made up of 27 robotic dinosaurs and scientific content. In the same enclosure remains the exhibition “Survivors” that shows some species cataloged in Danger of Extinction. Access to the CCT costs 50 pesos and includes both exhibitions. Visiting hours are from 10 in the morning to 6 in the afternoon.

The Museum of Numismatics of the State of Mexico is one more option to visit this weekend. Located inside the Mexiquense Cultural Center, this space houses more than three thousand pieces between coins and bills through which several centuries of history are told. Among the pieces that stand out are some that date from 600 BC to the coins we know today. Visiting hours for this Friday and Saturday are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. with free access.

