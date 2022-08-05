Gigi Hadid launches her first brand

Gigi Hadid together with her team for the realization of her first collection (ph Instagram @gigihadid)



The announcement came directly from the profile Instagram from Gigi Hadid. A post with images that portray her backstage as she examines color samples, fabrics and garments try-on. So the supermodel has unveiled the launch, soon to think, of her first baptized clothing line Guest in residence, of which he is founder and creative director. «I worked on something…. With love, @guestinresidence », wrote Gigi under the post.

From the description and images, it can be deduced that the brand will focus on knitwear, with a range of colorful, soft and fluid knitwear. Pastel tones and a loungewear style also stand out.

The account created just a few hours ago specifically for the new brand already has almost 9 milia followers and a site in progress. For the moment, there are no details on the release of the first collection, but the wait is already high enough to have generated about 700 thousand likes and more than a thousand comments, especially from Gigi Hadid’s friends who welcomed the news with messages of congratulations and trepidation. “That’s what we’ve all been waiting for,” said the sister Bella Hadid and obviously the friend could not miss the appeal Hailey Bieberwho said he was thrilled.

Gigi Hadid has also recently tried her hand at designing a collection of costumes for the brand Frankies bikinis friend Francesca Aiello. (All rights reserved)