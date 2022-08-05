Gigi Hadid is about to launch her own line of clothes

From model to stylist: Gigi Hadid announced his next adventure!

The 27-year-old revealed that “being working on something … with love“in a carousel of photos posted on Instagram, in which she is seen behind the scenes of the creative process of her line.

He tagged the newly created Instagram account of the new brand which is called Guest in Residence. In his bio he added: “Founder and creative director of @guestinresidence“.

Gigi Hadid, 27 – getty images

Several famous friends, as well as fans, have shown their support for Gigi Hadid in the comments. How Hailey Bieberwho wrote: “I’m so excited about it“, or the sister Bella Hadid: “What we all have been waiting for“.

The photos posted on IG – between choice of colors, piles of sweaters, labels that indicate 100% cashmere – seem to indicate that it will be a line made of mesh.

Gigi Hadid at the 2021 Met Gala – getty images

All that remains is to get comfortable and wait for the next announcements from Gigi Hadid!

ph: getty images





















