Get to know Ben Affleck’s MILLIONAIRE mansion where he will celebrate his second WEDDING with Jennifer López

A couple of days ago it was announced that Ben Affleck Y Jennifer Lopez they are planning their second weddingwhich would take place in the luxurious Mansion that the actor acquired when he lived his first stage of romance with the singer, after the first nuptials took place in Las Vegas and well under the table.

Last month, Jennifer Lopez announced its commitment to Ben Afflecka fact that drove all his followers crazy, what they did not know was that one day after the announcement, both celebrities had their first wedding in a chapel in Las Vegas, which was very simple, and then went on their honeymoon to Europe with their children.

