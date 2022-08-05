Get to know Ben Affleck’s MILLIONAIRE mansion where he will celebrate his second WEDDING with Jennifer López

A couple of days ago it was announced that Ben Affleck Y Jennifer Lopez they are planning their second weddingwhich would take place in the luxurious Mansion that the actor acquired when he lived his first stage of romance with the singer, after the first nuptials took place in Las Vegas and well under the table.

Last month, Jennifer Lopez announced its commitment to Ben Afflecka fact that drove all his followers crazy, what they did not know was that one day after the announcement, both celebrities had their first wedding in a chapel in Las Vegas, which was very simple, and then went on their honeymoon to Europe with their children.

However, days later, it was revealed that Ben Affleck Y Jennifer Lopez they would have one second weddingwhich will be big and will be attended by friends of celebrities such as Hollywood artists, family members, among others, and which will take place in the luxurious mansion of the interpreter of “Batman” who, if we go back in history, acquired it when he was just starting to walk with JLo between 2000 and 2004.

Ben Affleck’s millionaire mansion where he will celebrate his second wedding with Jennifer Lopez

The one that wants to position itself as the wedding of the year, it will undoubtedly be the Ben Affleck Y Jennifer Lopezbecause both are willing to throw the house out the window to offer an exemplary nuptials and what better way to do it in a Mansion that not only has a millionaire economic value but also sentimental for the two stars.

According to Homes & Gardens, the Mansion of Ben Affleck It is called “The Big House”, which is located in Hampton Island Preserve with a total of 5,996 square feet of land, which is made up of four bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms, living room, dining room and study, overlooking the river , a golf course, among other things.

A curious fact is that for 2019, Ben Affleck He put this property up for sale for 8 million dollars, however, the sale with the buyer did not materialize, so the actor withdrew it from the market, being an excellent work of fate, because now he will be able to marry his now wife there Jennifer Lopez.