George Clooney and his ‘menage à trois’ with Amal and Julia Roberts in Australia

George Clooney (60) and Julia Roberts (54) are shooting their next movie together Ticket to Paradise. They don’t just hit it off on the set, they hit it off as well. So much so that some followers of both have witnessed how they enjoyed a quiet brunch this weekend in Queensland (Australia) with the good company of Amal (43), the wife of the famous actor.

The lunch for three took place in a luxurious hotel in Brisbane, called Calile. Julia and Amal were sitting on one side of the table, while George was placed in front of both of them. They exchanged confidences from the shoot and, surely, anecdotes from their day-to-day life out of the spotlight. While the talk flowed, the three of them had a good wine.









The establishment where they met is quite frequented by posh stars, although the presence of the Oscar-winning actors, who play a divorced couple in the film, did not cease to surprise the rest of the diners and the employees themselves.

In the Australian state of Queensland they have been recording the aforementioned film since last November. Filming began on the Gold Coast and in Brisbane. They then moved with the entire crew to The Whitsundays to continue filming.









the protagonist of Ocean’s Eleven moved in with the lawyer and their children, the five-year-old twins Alexander Y She, to Australia last October to make filming and family reconciliation easier, especially taking into account the obstacles that we find at the borders due to the pandemic. Like the rest of the mortals, they had to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival in the state.