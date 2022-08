With an attempt to smile for the cameras, Shakira arrived at the Miami airport to end her vacation. She, together with her children Sasha and Milan Piqué, seeks to rearm after her divorce announcement and start over. The singer could also face more than eight years in prison if she is found guilty at her trial for tax fraud. The Colombian was accused in Spain of not paying 14.8 million dollars in taxes between 2012 and 2014, when she allegedly did not reside in the European country

Mariah Carey reappeared after a while without news of her. She went her to go out to dinner with Bryan Tanaka, the couple walked hand in hand to dinner at the elegant Mr. Chow in New York

Diego Boneta took his dog for a walk and ended up taking selfies with his neighbors. The actor became very popular with his interpretation of Luis Miguel

Kylie Jenner and her daughter Stormi leave Claridges Hotel in London. Always looking for originality, Kylie chose a black skirt with 3D details -hands that seem to embrace her silhouette- that already promises to set trends

Vanessa Hudgens is the life of the party at her Cali Water event in Beverly Hills. The former Disney girl put on a black maxi dress with side cuts

Brunette and with short hair, Penélope Cruz is filming in Modena the biography of Enzo Ferrari, directed by Michael Mann

Harry Potter star Emma Watson trades wand shopping in Diagon Alley for designer clothing stores. In total, the actress had 7 bags full of the French luxury brand Sandro and Reformation, which sells sustainable clothing for women.



Kendall Jenner makes a comeback after ending breakup rumors with her boyfriend, NBA star Devin Booker. It was this weekend that Kendall walked with her boy and shared a romantic photo where she sat on him on the balcony of his cabin

Duel of prints and materials for the look of Gigi Hadid, who wore a super warm tan hat and sunglasses to camouflage herself and go for a walk around the city. The fashion item: that minibag that is becoming more and more popular

Camila Cabello was very comfortable for a study session of 4 hours. Another album maybe? (Photo: The Grosby Group)

