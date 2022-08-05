From Nicole Kidman to Dua Lipa, the stars revolutionized the Balenciaga catwalk in Paris

The Paris Fashion Week marks one of the most most important in the fashion industry and in each edition, haute couture brands strive to show the best they have in their hands. In this opportunity, Balenciaga stole all the attention when he summoned great stars of cinema, music and the media to parade.

The parade, which took place this Wednesday afternoon in the French capital, was attended by Nicole Kidman, Dua Lipa, Kim Kardashian and models Bella Hadid and Naomi Campbell, among others, who were in charge of showing the world Balenciaga’s 51st Couture Collection.

For the big event, the stars were accompanied by their loved ones. Kidman attended with her husband, singer Keith Urban, with whom she was very much in love before entering the place.

Kardashian went with her mother, Kris Jenner, and her eldest daughter, Northnine years old, who also dazzled with his particular look, 100% Balenciaga.

Kidman’s look, which was crafted by the marfa’s creative director, Demna Gvasalia, consisted of a floor length silver dress paired with black opera gloves and black heelsyes the actress of Big Little Lies shared on Instagram images of her routine prior to the parade, where she is seen fully concentrated before going out on the catwalk. The actress also uploaded a behind-the-scenes video with Campbell, 52, and simply wrote as an epigraph: “I love her.”

Kim Kardashian then joined the exclusive dinner that the Spanish firm organized at the Hotel de la Marine Vittorio Zunino Celotto – Getty Images Europe

For your part Kardashian, who usually wears Gvasalia garments and is a faithful ambassador of the brand, she wore a long black dress that accentuated her figure and dazzled with her particular neckline . Through her Instagram stories, the reality TV star referred to her Paris Fashion Week debut as “a dream come true.”

The collection contains a series of looks tight to the body where black predominates , though Campbell’s look on the runway was so voluminous that it barely fit out the door. Hadid and Lipa were the only ones wearing colors during the event: Hadid walked in a green dress while Dua Lipa walked the runway in a striking bright yellow minidress.

This is not the first time that designer Demna Gvasalia has used celebrities in his presentations. For the Balenciaga spring/summer 2022 show, also held during Paris Fashion Week a few months ago, it was attended by the rapper Offset, driver Lewis Hamilton and actor Elliot Page among his models. Recognized for his unique approach to fashion, Gvasalia, 41, told GQ in December 2021 that every decision you make is highly thought out.