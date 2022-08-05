From Elvis Presley to Britney Spears: celebrities who got married in Las Vegas (and didn’t necessarily eat partridges)

What happens in Las Vegas does not always stay in Las Vegas, especially when it comes to weddings. The chapels of the historic center and its trashy aesthetics dot the imaginary of traditional ceremonies with neon lights and doubles of Elvis Presley. Not for nothing, movies and series took it upon themselves to immortalize how a trip with friends to the “city of sin” can make you change your marital status without too much premeditation. That’s what happened to Rachel and Ross from friendsHomer Simpson and Ned Flanders with two unknown women, and Leo and Penny from The Big Bang Theory.

David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston as Ross Geller and Rachel Green in Friends

Beyond fiction, over time a large number of famous faces have chosen to say yes, surrendered to the charms of the casinos and the eccentricity of the city. Transgressive characters like Britney Spears, rock idols like Axl Rose himself and couples with all the glamor of Hollywood like Frank Sinatra and Mia Farrow chose to get married in Las Vegas, although they did not necessarily end up eating partridges.

Frank Sinatra and Mia Farrow greeting a group of people who came out to greet them after the ceremony. Bettmann – Bettmann

In the city of sin, an average of 120,000 couples a year got married (thanks to the speed with which the certificates are issued) and, although in recent years the marriage rate has been declining, so far in 2022 they have already been issued 38,498 marriage licenses. Among the most recent links, the lightning ceremony of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck caused a furore.

Jennifer Lopez, who wore a wedding dress that she had used in a movie, shared images of her wedding with Ben Affleck on Instagram



It was the 1920s and the so-called Dry Law that made alcohol and gambling illegal was in force in the United States. That prohibition gave rise to the rise of an underground industry operated by organized crime, which strongly permeated Las Vegas. The state of Nevada knew how to install an environment of evocation for the forbidden that some couples in love seemed to be looking for.

The actors Clara Bow and Rex Bell were the ones who in 1931 premiered the city as a destination for disruptive weddings. Nevertheless, it was in 1967, when Elvis and Priscilla Presley they said yes at the Aladdin Hotel, which Las Vegas was finally crowned as the “express wedding capital of the world” which continues to be talked about today.

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, a love that eventually became friendship GROSBY GROUP

In 1987, and after three months of courtship, Bruce Willis and Demi Moore decided to get married in Las Vegas. The marriage lasted 11 years and from him his three daughters Rumer, Scout and Tallulah were born. . Finally, in the year 2000 they put an end to their love, although they still maintain a great friendship.

Demi Moore, guest of honor at the wedding of her ex, Bruce Willis.

Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea Hurley

Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea Hurley on a wedding outing in 1985 Michael Ochs Archives – Michael Ochs Archives

The rock star met his wife in high school and they married in 1989, when the singer secretly flew to Las Vegas during a tour stop. New Jersey. Together they have four children: Stephanie, 29, Jesse, 27, Jacob, 20, and Romeo, 18. In an interview with People magazine, the interpreter of “I’ll Be There For You” talked about the love story of the: “I fell in love with her as soon as I saw her and that hasn’t changed for 40 years.” A happy ending among so many weddings on the way .

Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea Hurley already married with four children at the Plaza Hotel in New York in 2012 Fernando Leon – Getty Images North America

“Richard proposed to me two hours ago. In 30 minutes we fly to Las Vegas.” They were the movie star and supermodel of the moment. They married in 1991, but four years later they divorced. “It was not the wedding that she had always dreamed of”, she would admit later . In the end she had it, but not with him, she married in 1998 with a nightclub businessman named Rande Gerber with whom she has two children.

Cindy Crawford and Richard Gere formed one of the most mediatic couples in Hollywood File, Archive

Another famous couple who passed through the chapels of Las Vegas were Angelina Jolie and Bob Thorton. Both were married in 2000, after falling in love on the set of the film Out of control. Despite being very close when they made the decision, the marriage only lasted three years.

Angelina Jolie was 28 years old at the time and Bob Thorton was 47. The union was dissolved on Tuesday, May 27, 2003, in Los Angeles County Superior Court. KEVORK DJANSEZIAN – AP

In 2004, Britney Spears married her childhood friend Jason Allen Alexander in a real express wedding: the next day the couple realized the wrong impulse and, 55 hours later, annulled their union . Apparently, in the midst of her emotional crisis after her separation from Justin Timberlake, the Grammy winner said goodbye to her in 2003 with her friend and at the New Year’s party they decided to celebrate in Las Vegas. Rumors say that they returned to the suite where they said goodbye to the year, they saw The Texas Chainsaw MassacreThey rented a green limousine and got married at one of the many marriage venues in the casino city.

Just hours after the Jonas Brothers will play the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, Joe Jonas married Sophie Turner at the famous A Little White Wedding Chapel. from Las Vegas. Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas acted as groomsmen, and the wedding was broadcast live through an Instagram story . Months later, the couple celebrated their union with more guests in the French Provence.

British singer Lily Allen celebrated a surprise wedding in 2020 in Las Vegas with New York actor David Harbour, one of the stars of the Netflix series stranger things. The ceremony met all the requirements of a classic impromptu city wedding: an Elvis Presley impersonator officiated in one of the venue’s chapels. .

“At a wedding officiated by the King of Rock himself, the town’s princess married her boyfriend, a commoner but with a credit card in hand, in a beautiful ceremony lit by an ashen sky, courtesy of the state that burns miles away, and in the midst of a global pandemic, ”wrote the new husband on Instagram. “Refreshments were served afterwards at a small reception.” The couple celebrated their union by eating hamburgers.