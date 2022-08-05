From a body scan to an ultrasound of the buttocks: the procedures that Kim Kardashian has publicly exposed

Kim Kardashian and her studies (Photos: File)

Kim Kardashian is part of one of the most controversial families in the United States and this time she decided to show it off by sharing with her social media followers a scan over your full body composition.

It was through your account Instagram, where last Wednesday, Kim showed the results of measurements to his bone density and body fat. According to the famous, lThe studies were done by the company BodySpec.

The model pointed out that the procedure lasted only seven minutes and, by showing her bone report, she presumed to be healthy.

“Do you hear that? My bones are stronger than 93-97% of people”, he wrote in his Instastories.

Likewise, Kim He delved into the fact that, after the analyzes, he realized that in the last year he lost body fat. Well, in May 2021 she had a percentage of 25%, while it is currently 18.8%.

It should be noted that this is not the first time that Kim Kardashian publicly exposes any study that is done.

It was in 2011, during an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians the famous decided to get a buttock ultrasound to show the public that He did not have any type of implants.

The famous came to show her buttock ultrasound (Photo: keeping up with the kardashians)

And it is that, over the years, international media and even the family’s fans have speculated that Kim resorted to cosmetic surgeries to have her curvaceous body.

So, on that occasion and tired of all the rumours, her sisters Khloé and Kourtney recommended that she get a radiography to end once and for all with the gossip.

Although Kim was initially reluctant, he later decided to accept and went to his GP at the time to help him get enough evidence.

“Hey, dolls, the proof is in the x-ray, Kim’s butt is totally natural,” Khloe wrote on her blog.

the well-known clan kardashian has been in the public eye for many decades and their physique is something for which they are constantly pointed out in the media and social networks.

Network users have pointed out that Kim lost weight (Photo: File)

So much so that, recently, a strong wave of comments emerged on the networks regarding to the alleged “loss of curves” that Kim has shown.

The highest point was during the recent appearance of the family at the MET Gala 2022 and in which Kim wore the emblematic dress that Marilyn Monroe used to sing to him Happy Birthday to President John F. Kennedy in 1962.

It was after that moment, where the famous not only recounted the strict diet that she carried out to enter the historical outfit, but also caused a great debate among Internet users that led to speculation that the model also I would have resorted to a buttock reduction.

Although many criticized Kardashian for glamorizing the use of unhealthy methods to lose weight and hear that the famous was relieved after the red carpet, as she assured that she could already eat donuts and pizza, her personal trainer from Kardashian affirmed that she lost the kilos in a way “healthy”.

