The challenges Y Missions of the week 9 of the Season 3 of Fortnite Chapter 3 They will be available from Thursday 08/04/2022 at 15:00 CEST. Here we tell you which is each Challenge Y Mission of Fortnite of this batch, extracted directly from the game via data mining. We leave you with all this information just below:

Fortnite Season 3: Week 9 Leaked Missions

Fortnite Season 3 Week 9 Leaked Missions

Gain shield while gesturing (0/1) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Deal damage to opponents while riding a wolf or boar (0/3) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Get Reality Seeds from Reality Seed Pods before they stop bouncing (0/3) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Plant or summon a Sapling of Reality within 30 meters of you (0/1) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Register chests in Tilted Towers in the same game (0/3) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Bounce off three different Impact Pads without touching the ground (0/1) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Hold a Charge SMG at full charge for 3 seconds, then deal damage to an opponent (0/1) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Get shields in the same match (0/100) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Set structures on fire (0/10) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

All these challenges and missions were added to the Fortnite file system with the patch 21.30the fourth content update for Chapter 3 Season 3. As discussed above, these Challenges and Missions will be available from Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. CEST except for the last two; the weekly missions are always seven, but in each weekly round Epic Games usually adds a couple of extra challenges to replace any of the other seven in case there is an unforeseen problem. The name of the Missions is a rough translation of English, the original language of the game; this is because currently FModel (the application we use to do data mining) is broken and we cannot extract data in Spanish.

As always, on our website you will have guides for each and every one of these Missions as soon as they are active in the game. Until then, we recommend you visit our Fortnite guide for help with different aspects of the game, such as how to complete all the Missions or how to get Darth Vader and Indiana Jones.

Sources: Fortnite Battle Royale, own elaboration