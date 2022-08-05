by Nicholas”Naiko“bah for The Den of Evil / press@elcubildelmal.com

Take home the big wins with the “The Dish-stroyerFree, a reward available to members of GeForce NOW that they transmit Fortnite anytime between today at noon ET and Thursday, August 4 at 11:59 pm ET. Rewards will appear in accounts starting Thursday, August 11. Please see the Epic FAQ for more details on how to link your account. Epic a GFN.

fans of Fortnite can try GeForce NOW free to get this reward and play Fortnite on all devices GeForce NOW compatible, even on mobile devices with intuitive touch controls, pc with Windows, macOS, iOS-Safariphones and tablets with Android, AndroidTV, S.H.I.E.L.D.TV , samsung televisions 2022 and select TV models LG.

All members are eligible for this in-game reward, regardless of membership level. For members with a membership RTX 3080defeat opponents with “The Dish-stroyerYou’ll feel even more victorious: with ultra-low latency, eight-hour gaming sessions, and streaming in 4K resolution at 60 frames per second, or 1440p at 120 FPS on PC and Mac apps.

With 120 FPS streaming now widely available on 120Hz Android devices, RTX 3080 members can stream Fortnite at higher frame rates to more phones and tablets for an even more responsive experience.