Following Scarlett Johansson, Emma Stone and Emily Blunt would also sue Disney

A few days ago, actress Scarlett Johansson, one of the stars of the Marvel film franchise who recently starred as the heroine Natasha Romanoff in the film “Black Widow”, filed suit against Disney for alleged breach of contract due to the film’s premiere mode, which was released simultaneously in theaters and through the streaming platform.

Johansson maintained that the company, by premiering the film in streaming, thus manages to obtain profits that will not be part of its salary compensation, mainly based on the sale of tickets in theaters.

As a result of this, it is rumored that other stars have joined in the fight against the great company of the mouse. Such is the case of Emma Stone, star of “Cruella”, who would be thinking of suing Disney for the same reason. The film, originally intended to be released only in theaters, also did so with premium access on Disney +, affecting the income and payments to those who were part.

Secondly, Emily Blunt could also initiate legal action after the premiere of “Jungle Cruise”. In Blunt’s case, she has already sued another producer along with her husband John Krasinski. Both clashed with Paramount over the release of “A Quiet Place 2” on the streaming platform, which caused them to lose money.