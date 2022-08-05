Florence Pugh is preparing the role of Dune 2 … from under the umbrella

Production on Dune 2 officially began in mid-July, again under the guidance of director Denis Villeneuve, but apparently Florence Pugh plans to take it easy.

As shown by the actress herself on her official page of the social network Instagram, in fact, in these hours the star of Black Widow And Lady Macbeth is engaged in the intense activity of reading a book under an umbrellablissfully panciolle: obviously the book is not chosen at random, since it is none other than Dunes by Frank Herbertbut judging by the way Florence Pugh’s legs hold the volume open, the actress appears to be still on the high seas in her homework.

We remember that Florence Pugh joined the cast of Dune: Part 2 as Princess Irulan last March, giving way to a whole series of exciting announcements regarding the next chapter of the sci-fi saga directed by the Canadian director: after her, in fact, it was confirmed that in addition to the returns of Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård and Dave Bautista, Dunes 2 will also include Austin Butler as the villain Feyd Routha, Christopher Walken as Emperor Shaddam IV, and Lea Seydoux as Margot. The release date is set for November 17, 2023.

The next film starring Florence Pugh will be Don’t Worry Darling, new direction by Olivia Wilde which will be premiered at the Venice Film Festival. The actress is also expected to reprise her role as Yelena Belova in the MCU following the events of the Hawkeye TV series, and unless other yet unknown projects to be announced at Marvel’s D23 panel she will. presumably in Thunderboltsthe last film of Phase 5 coming on July 26, 2024.