First images of Anya Taylor-Joy on the set of Furiosa

Furiosa will tell the youth of the character played by Charlize Theron in Mad Max: Fury Road and is directed by George Miller

A few weeks ago we were able to see for the first time Chris Hemsworth on the set of furiousthe prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road. the protagonist of Thor: Love and Thunder He was completely transformed, but he is not the only one of the film’s actors who is almost unrecognizable on the set of the latest addition to George Miller to this franchise.

Anya Taylor-Joythe new one Imperator Furiosa replacing Charlize Theron, has finally been spotted on set and has ditched her signature platinum blonde hair for a new scruffy brunette look. Covered in what appears to be mud (or blood), Furiosa is visibly more than damaged, and these scenes obviously take place after she has lost her arm. Taylor-Joy can be seen with a green glove that will later transform into the character’s prosthetic with visual effectsand it has been previously established that the character lost his limb in combat against Immortal Joe.

The actress has also previously spoken of want to shave your head like Charlize Theron did in Mad Max: Fury Road, but that’s something we don’t necessarily expect to happen until closer to the end of the movie (if we ever see it on screen).

“The thing I’m most excited about Furiosa is, number one, George Miller,” Taylor-Joy said in an interview earlier this year. “That brain is incredible. Also I get very excited to do something physical. Physically becoming something different is something that will strangely give me a lot of peace.” We can’t wait to get an official first look at Furiosa, but that could be a while since the film’s release is just under two years away, scheduled for May 24, 2024.

“As the world falls, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus“, reads the synopsis of the film. “Sweeping the Paramo they meet the Citadel presided over by Immortal Joe. As the two tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she musters the means to find her way home.”