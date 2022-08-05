‘Fast & Furious 10’: Vin Diesel celebrates his birthday since filming and advances a career in Rome

The team of ‘Fast & Furious 10’, which is immersed in its filming, The week has started with a celebration: the birthday of the star and producer of said saga, Vin Diesel. Surrounded by great cars, of course, and accompanied by all those colleagues who make possible the spectacular characteristic scenes of each installment; Diesel shares a video in which he is very grateful to be able to celebrate the date surrounded by love.

In the publication, released through Instagram, a social network in which Diesel tries to stay more than active; the actor shows the super cool cake with a miniature of Dom’s charger included, which the Universal team commissioned for him. “I feel so grateful”starts Diesel while ‘Bandolero’ plays in the background, a great song by Tego Calderon and Don Omar. “I can’t believe how grateful I am and how lucky I am to be able to have such an amazing production team… I’ll bet anything that car over there will come home with me. I am speechless. Look at the whole team!“.

In addition Diesel, who recently also wanted to show an image behind the cameras with ‘Rita Moreno’, one of the new signings for the tenth installment; He wanted to give some other clue about what we will see in ‘Fast X’. After enjoying his cake and renouncing the de rigueur Crown that he hit so well with the Bandolero roll, said interpreter released a new video from the streets of Rome. The Italian city, which is serving as the setting for one of the racing scenes that we will see in the next part of the saga, appears in the background while the actor who plays Toretto remembers how during the press tour of the fourth installment, he promised the Italians that he would return to shoot.

Revolutionizing Rome

We assume that Vin Diesel had to leave the toasts for another time because he says that On the same day of his birthday, it was time to shoot a chase through the streets surrounding the Roman Colosseum.. Supported by the numerous congratulations launched by other members of the cast, such as Brie Larson, and more colleagues such as Jason Momoa; Diesel got down to work to bring Toretto to life right next to such a monument.

“Back in 2009 I remember being with Pablo [Paul Walker] on the steps of the Plaza de España. our movie [‘Fast & Furious: Aún más rápido’] had just been released grossing 70 million and something in the United States”Diesel starts. “I was shocked and I remember doing the press tour with the amazing Italian journalists, my Italian brothers and sisters, who asked me if any of the installments would ever be shot in Italy. I said yes. What I didn’t know is that it would be my birthday in 2022“.

Surrounded by cheers from fans and showing off the car he was going to drive, Diesel adds that “it’s complicated because there are a lot of civilians, you have to rely on your skills as a driver and pray that everything goes well“, a description that fits the nightmare of any producer. All to include a race crossing such a historic center. It’s going to be true what ‘Ludacris’ recently commented: ‘Fast & Furious 10’ comes with surprises.